2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$31,999 + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 5 6 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7467753

7467753 Stock #: PT6621

PT6621 VIN: 1C4RJFAG7JC263704

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 62,568 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Temporary spare tire Running Boards/Side Steps Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Mechanical Four Wheel Drive Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Keyless Start Knee Air Bag A/T Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Gasoline Fuel 8-Speed A/T Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.