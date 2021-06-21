Menu
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

62,568 KM

Details Description Features

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Northstar Hyundai

855-996-2959

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LAREDO/SUNROOF/NAV/BLUETOOTH/BACKUPCAM/HEATEDSEATS

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LAREDO/SUNROOF/NAV/BLUETOOTH/BACKUPCAM/HEATEDSEATS

Location

Northstar Hyundai

14803 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2959

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

62,568KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7467753
  • Stock #: PT6621
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG7JC263704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,568 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details.

At Northstar Hyundai, we’re happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!

An AMVIC Licensed Dealership

Interested? Need more information? Contact our Internet sales team at info@northstarhyundai.ca, call us at 780-478-7669, or come on in! Northstar Hyundai is located at 14803 137 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB, right on the corner of 137 Ave and St. Albert Trail… you can’t miss us! We are proud to serve Edmonton and the rest of Alberta for 35 years and counting!

This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Northstar Hyundai reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.

 

*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Temporary spare tire
Running Boards/Side Steps
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Four Wheel Drive
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Northstar Hyundai

Northstar Hyundai

14803 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

