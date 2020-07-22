2018 Jeep Wrangler

+ taxes & licensing
17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5
Key Features: Heated seats, heated steering wheel, Navigation, Soft top and Hard top included, Power locks, Heated side mirrors, Cruise control, Power windows, bluetooth, Reverse camera, garage door opener,Automatic transmission
This Jeep wrangler is in excellent condition inside and out. The white exterior makes the beautiful black leather interior pop and creates a stunning contrast. With below average mileage for the year, this Wrangler is ready to get dirty with its proud new owner.
This Jeep features an accident free Carfax report. It is also a one owner, local Alberta vehicle.
Text 587-800-4384 for immediate response.
