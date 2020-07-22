2018 Jeep Wrangler

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Front Side Air Bag Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Running Boards/Side Steps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Keyless Start Convertible Hardtop BLACK Targa Roof Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Smart Device Integration ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD) BLACK/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic TIRES: 255/70R18 OWL ON/OFF-ROAD (STD) WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED W/GREY SPOKES (STD) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Hill Descent Control Requires Subscription

