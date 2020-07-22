Menu
2018 Jeep Wrangler

11,972 KM

Details Description Features

$32,922

+ tax & licensing
$32,922

+ taxes & licensing

Go Mazda

780-436-9970

2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Sport

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Sport

Location

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

780-436-9970

$32,922

+ taxes & licensing

11,972KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5691723
  • Stock #: PC0566A
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG3JL914890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 11,972 KM

Vehicle Description

Climb inside of our 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Sport in Gobi and feel at home! It's powered by a 3.6 Liter Pentastar VVT V6 engine that produces 285 horsepower while paired to a smooth-shifting 5-Speed automatic transmission. The removable hardtop, alloy wheels, and side steps heighten the off-road vibe of this 4WD 5 passenger SUV! 

 

Open the door to our JK Sport and find a world of comfort and convenience, settle into premium cloth seating, and grip the steering wheel with mounted audio/cruise controls. It also has an AM/FM radio that is XM radio ready, a Bluetooth hands-free phone system, and an impressive 8 speaker sound system.

 

You'll drive confidently knowing our Jeep has a wide variety of safety features that includes trailer sway control, a fleet of advanced airbags throughout the vehicle, anti-lock disc brakes, stability/traction control, and more! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! We look forward to showing you why Go Mazda is the best place for all your automotive needs. Please note that we have no silly Administration fees so all you pay is GST on top of our special pricing. 

 

Go Mazda is an AMVIC licensed dealer. 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Convertible Hardtop
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
A/T
M/T
Targa Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed A/T
6-Speed M/T
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

