780-436-9970
5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9
Climb inside of our 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Sport in Gobi and feel at home! It's powered by a 3.6 Liter Pentastar VVT V6 engine that produces 285 horsepower while paired to a smooth-shifting 5-Speed automatic transmission. The removable hardtop, alloy wheels, and side steps heighten the off-road vibe of this 4WD 5 passenger SUV!
Open the door to our JK Sport and find a world of comfort and convenience, settle into premium cloth seating, and grip the steering wheel with mounted audio/cruise controls. It also has an AM/FM radio that is XM radio ready, a Bluetooth hands-free phone system, and an impressive 8 speaker sound system.
You'll drive confidently knowing our Jeep has a wide variety of safety features that includes trailer sway control, a fleet of advanced airbags throughout the vehicle, anti-lock disc brakes, stability/traction control, and more! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! We look forward to showing you why Go Mazda is the best place for all your automotive needs. Please note that we have no silly Administration fees so all you pay is GST on top of our special pricing.
