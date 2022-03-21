Menu
2018 Jeep Wrangler

54,000 KM

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

JK Unlimited Sport

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

54,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8684453
  • Stock #: 21440A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RHINO
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 54,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 587-800-5236 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
AIR CONDITIONING -inc: A/C Refrigerant
Rhino
TIRES: P255/75R17 OWL ON/OFF ROAD (STD)
BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control
POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Lamp Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows Power Heated Exterior Mirrors Security Alarm Power Locks Remote Keyless Entry
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Bright Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Electronic Vehicle Information Centre Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitoring System
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24S -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic Bright Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

