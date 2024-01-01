Menu
<p> </p> <p >Introducing the 2018 Kia Forte5 hatchback, a dynamic and practical choice for those who appreciate the engagement of a manual transmission. With its sleek design and versatile hatchback configuration, the Forte5 combines style and functionality seamlessly. To make ownership even more accessible, we offer financing options tailored to your preferences.</p> <p >Our flexible financing plans ensure that you can experience the thrill of driving the 2018 Kia Forte5 without straining your budget. Whether youre navigating city streets or enjoying the open road, the manual transmission adds a layer of control and engagement to your driving experience.</p> <p >For added convenience, take advantage of our delivery service, bringing the 2018 Kia Forte5 directly to your doorstep. This streamlined process allows you to skip the visit to the dealership, making acquiring this stylish hatchback both convenient and enjoyable. Elevate your driving experience with the 2018 Kia Forte5, where the pleasure of a manual transmission, financing options, and doorstep delivery converge for a personalized and seamless ownership experience.</p>

Details

+ tax & licensing
Used
VIN KNAFK5A86J5748694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 10461
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

 


Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

2018 Kia Forte5