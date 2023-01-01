$23,998+ tax & licensing
855-996-2956
2018 Kia NIRO
Location
Go Kia South
3030 Gateway Blvd, Edmonton, AB T6J 6V4
$23,998
- Listing ID: 10535298
- Stock #: PC6515
- VIN: KNDCC3LC4J5117189
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,538 KM
Vehicle Description
KIA NIRO EX; HYBRID, PUSHBUTTON START, QI CHARGING, ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY, BACKUP CAMERA, SXM!!!!!Powertrain and Mechanical: 1.6 litre GDI6-Speed Automatic DCTDrive Mode SelectABS (Anti-Lock Brake System)ISG (Idle Stop & Go)Exterior: 16 Alloys 205/60R with Wheel CoversSolar Glass - WindshieldSolar Glass Front Door WindowsPrivacy Glass Rear Door and Quarter WindowsAuto Headlights (Auto light control)Head Lamps Halogen Projection BiFunctionPosition Lamps LEDDaytime Running Lights LEDFog lampsMud GuardsOutside Mirror Electric Adjustable, Heated, Side Repeat Lamp (LED), Electric Folding, High Glossy LowerRoof RackSunroofInterior/Convenience/Comfort:Rearview CameraSmart Key with Push Button StartWireless Phone ChargerTilt & Telescopic Steering (Manual)TPMS (High Line)Power WindowsSafety Windows7 LCD Supervision ClusterSteering Wheel LeatherSteering Wheel HeatedSafety: TMK (Temporary Mobility Kit)Airbags Front Driver-SideAirbagsBAS (Brake Force Assist System)ESC (Electronic Stability Control)HAC (Hill Start Assist Control)VSM (Vehicle Stability Management)Rear Sensors (With Switch)Blind Spot Detection w/ Lane Change Assist & Rear Cross Traffic AlertOur knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (780)-465-3535 or email us: kiahmed@gokia.caAt Go Kia, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of Western Canada!An AMVIC Licensed Dealership. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia reserves the right to decline a transaction on suspicion of non-retail intentions including but not limited to wholesaling or exporting.*on approved credit, see dealer for detailsOur knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (780)-465-3535 or email us: kiahmed@gokia.ca
