2018 Kia NIRO

81,538 KM

Details Description Features

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
Go Kia South

855-996-2956

Location

3030 Gateway Blvd, Edmonton, AB T6J 6V4

Sale

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

81,538KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10535298
  • Stock #: PC6515
  • VIN: KNDCC3LC4J5117189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,538 KM

Vehicle Description

KIA NIRO EX; HYBRID, PUSHBUTTON START, QI CHARGING, ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY, BACKUP CAMERA, SXM!!!!!Powertrain and Mechanical: 1.6 litre GDI6-Speed Automatic DCTDrive Mode SelectABS (Anti-Lock Brake System)ISG (Idle Stop & Go)Exterior: 16 Alloys 205/60R with Wheel CoversSolar Glass - WindshieldSolar Glass Front Door WindowsPrivacy Glass Rear Door and Quarter WindowsAuto Headlights (Auto light control)Head Lamps Halogen Projection BiFunctionPosition Lamps LEDDaytime Running Lights LEDFog lampsMud GuardsOutside Mirror Electric Adjustable, Heated, Side Repeat Lamp (LED), Electric Folding, High Glossy LowerRoof RackSunroofInterior/Convenience/Comfort:Rearview CameraSmart Key with Push Button StartWireless Phone ChargerTilt & Telescopic Steering (Manual)TPMS (High Line)Power WindowsSafety Windows7 LCD Supervision ClusterSteering Wheel LeatherSteering Wheel HeatedSafety: TMK (Temporary Mobility Kit)Airbags Front Driver-SideAirbagsBAS (Brake Force Assist System)ESC (Electronic Stability Control)HAC (Hill Start Assist Control)VSM (Vehicle Stability Management)Rear Sensors (With Switch)Blind Spot Detection w/ Lane Change Assist & Rear Cross Traffic AlertOur knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (780)-465-3535 or email us: kiahmed@gokia.caAt Go Kia, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of Western Canada!An AMVIC Licensed Dealership. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia reserves the right to decline a transaction on suspicion of non-retail intentions including but not limited to wholesaling or exporting.*on approved credit, see dealer for detailsOur knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (780)-465-3535 or email us: kiahmed@gokia.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Cloth & Leather Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
BLACK
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
6-Speed A/T
Gas/Electric Hybrid
SNOW WHITE PEARL
Graphite Metallic
Aurora Black
OCEAN BLUE METALLIC
GRAVITY BLUE METALLIC
ESPRESSO METALLIC
Requires Subscription
TEMPTATION RED METALLIC

