KIA OPTIMA SX TURBO; HARMON&KARDON, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, NAV, SXM, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER, SUNROOF, CUSTOM WHEELS, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS!!!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.This KIA OPTIMA SX TURBO comes very nicely equipped comes with: sunroof, leather heated and cooled seats/wheel, heated rear seats, smart key, push-button start, backup camera, navigation power memory drivers seat, power windows/locks/mirrors, cruise control, leather multi-function steering wheel,auto headlights, HARMON&KARDON premium audio, Android Auto, Apple Carplay AM/FM/AUX/USB/SXM, Bluetooth, 12V plug-ins, custom wheels and moreOur knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (780)-465-3535 or email us: kiahmed@gokia.caAt Go Kia, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of Western Canada!An AMVIC Licensed Business. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia reserves the right to decline a transaction on suspicion of non-retail intentions including but not limited to wholesaling or exporting.*on approved credit, see dealer for details

2018 Kia Optima

142,628 KM

Details Description Features

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Optima

2018 Kia Optima

Location

Go Kia South

3030 Gateway Blvd, Edmonton, AB T6J 6V4

855-996-2956

Sale

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

142,628KM
Used
VIN 5XXGW4L21JG203139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,628 KM

Vehicle Description

KIA OPTIMA SX TURBO; HARMON&KARDON, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, NAV, SXM, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER, SUNROOF, CUSTOM WHEELS, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS!!!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.This KIA OPTIMA SX TURBO comes very nicely equipped comes with: sunroof, leather heated and cooled seats/wheel, heated rear seats, smart key, push-button start, backup camera, navigation power memory driver's seat, power windows/locks/mirrors, cruise control, leather multi-function steering wheel,auto headlights, HARMON&KARDON premium audio, Android Auto, Apple Carplay AM/FM/AUX/USB/SXM, Bluetooth, 12V plug-ins, custom wheels and moreOur knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (780)-465-3535 or email us: kiahmed@gokia.caAt Go Kia, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of Western Canada!An AMVIC Licensed Business. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia reserves the right to decline a transaction on suspicion of non-retail intentions including but not limited to wholesaling or exporting.*on approved credit, see dealer for details

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
BLACK
Titanium
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Premium leather seat trim
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Graphite
Generic Sun/Moonroof
LIGHTNING BLUE
Snow Pearl White
Ebony Black
Requires Subscription
REGENCY RED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Go Kia South

Go Kia South

3030 Gateway Blvd, Edmonton, AB T6J 6V4

855-996-2956

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Go Kia South

855-996-2956

2018 Kia Optima