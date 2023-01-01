$21,998+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Optima
2018 Kia Optima
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,628 KM
Vehicle Description
KIA OPTIMA SX TURBO; HARMON&KARDON, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, NAV, SXM, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER, SUNROOF, CUSTOM WHEELS, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS!!!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.This KIA OPTIMA SX TURBO comes very nicely equipped comes with: sunroof, leather heated and cooled seats/wheel, heated rear seats, smart key, push-button start, backup camera, navigation power memory driver's seat, power windows/locks/mirrors, cruise control, leather multi-function steering wheel,auto headlights, HARMON&KARDON premium audio, Android Auto, Apple Carplay AM/FM/AUX/USB/SXM, Bluetooth, 12V plug-ins, custom wheels and moreOur knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (780)-465-3535 or email us: kiahmed@gokia.caAt Go Kia, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of Western Canada!An AMVIC Licensed Business. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia reserves the right to decline a transaction on suspicion of non-retail intentions including but not limited to wholesaling or exporting.*on approved credit, see dealer for details
Vehicle Features
