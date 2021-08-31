Menu
2018 Kia Optima

156,390 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Go Nissan North

855-996-2962

2018 Kia Optima

2018 Kia Optima

LX/FWD/AUTOMATIC/HEATED SEATS/BLUETOOTH

2018 Kia Optima

LX/FWD/AUTOMATIC/HEATED SEATS/BLUETOOTH

Location

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2962

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

156,390KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7638430
  • Stock #: PW91606
  • VIN: 5XXGT4L38JG191606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,390 KM

Vehicle Description

FWD, Bluetooth, Cruise Control.

This 2018 Kia Optima LX is for sale at Go Nissan North.

Here we have the 2018 Kia Optima LX, With Power locks, windows, mirrors and seats, With heated front seats. The 2018 Kia Optima LX is both fast, agressive and comfortable. With bluetooth and cruise controls on the steering wheel the 2018 Kia Optima LX a safe ride. With great fuel economey this 2018 Kia Optima LX will take you where you need to be for a small price. With ample trunk space and foldable rear seats allowing for even more room. To find out more about our 2018 Kia Optima LX come on down to Go Nissan North today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

