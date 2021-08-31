+ taxes & licensing
855-996-2962
14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5
855-996-2962
+ taxes & licensing
FWD, Bluetooth, Cruise Control.
This 2018 Kia Optima LX is for sale at Go Nissan North.
Here we have the 2018 Kia Optima LX, With Power locks, windows, mirrors and seats, With heated front seats. The 2018 Kia Optima LX is both fast, agressive and comfortable. With bluetooth and cruise controls on the steering wheel the 2018 Kia Optima LX a safe ride. With great fuel economey this 2018 Kia Optima LX will take you where you need to be for a small price. With ample trunk space and foldable rear seats allowing for even more room. To find out more about our 2018 Kia Optima LX come on down to Go Nissan North today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5