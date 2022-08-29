Menu
2018 Kia Rio

75,118 KM

Details Description Features

$20,888

+ tax & licensing
$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

LX+ Heated Seats and Steering, BU Cam

LX+ Heated Seats and Steering, BU Cam

Location

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

75,118KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9057043
  • Stock #: 22-0129
  • VIN: 3KPA25AB9JE120500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,118 KM

Vehicle Description

NO FEES,

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle,

 

14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta,

 

Warranty Included,

 

Don't spend additional money having to repair your used vehicle or pay etching, sales, or program fees.

 

Easy low interest rate financing available.

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment.

 

Alberta Truck & Auto, Family owned and operated. 20 Years BBB A plus, . Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

