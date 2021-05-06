+ taxes & licensing
4015 97 St NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5Y5
This 2018 KIA SORENTO GDI is AB ACTIVE, with LOW KMS ONLY 36430 KMS, and comes with LCD SCREEN, CLOTH SEATS, FRONT HEATED SEATS, FACTORY RIMS, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, GOOD AUDIO SYSTEM, 2.4L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE, EXCELLENT ON GAS,12 MONTHS WARRANTY, and FINANCE is AVAILABLE as well.CARFAX: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=5BsRDZtgUAvRPmh3HJ%2fqeTitvmW5aFRBTo view our rest of the inventory:www.diamondmotors.ca/inventoryPlease message here or call us at 587-444-3300 to book an appointment for viewing and test drive!!All vehicle features must be confirmed by the buyer before purchase to confirm accuracy. All vehicles have an inspection work order and accompanying Mechanical fitness assessment. All vehicles will also have a Carproof report to confirm vehicle history, accident history, salvage or stolen status and jurisdiction report.Diamond Motors has built a reputation on serving you, our customers. Being honest and selling quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive & affordable prices. Whenever you deal with us, you know you get to deal and speak directly with the owners. This means unique personalized customer service to meet all your needs. No high pressure sales tactics, only upfront advice.Why choose us?3 Months Warranty with Unlimited KilometersNo admin feesFamily owned & operatedNo pressure environmentQuality vehiclesAffordable pricesUpfront advicePersonalized service by the ownersMechanical fitness assessment & Carfax report with every purchaseProfessionally detailed vehiclesPeace of mindPhone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at4015 97 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 5Y5
