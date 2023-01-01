$26,900+ tax & licensing
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
Diamond Motors
2018 Kia Sorento
EX
Diamond Motors
3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4
100,577KM
Used
- Stock #: 23035
- VIN: 5XYPHDA53JG372811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 100,577 KM
Vehicle Description
LEATHER, PANORAMIC ROOF, 7 SEATS, ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY, BLINDSPOT MONITOR, KEYLESS ENTRY, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER LIFTGATE AND MUCH MORE!!
Introducing the 2018 Kia Sorento EX V6 AWD with a plethora of features and an impressive 100,577 kilometers on the odometer. This stunning SUV comes loaded with top-of-the-line amenities to make your driving experience as comfortable and convenient as possible.
Take a seat in the luxurious leather interior and gaze up at the panoramic roof that bathes the cabin in natural light. With seven spacious seats, this Sorento is perfect for families or for taking your friends on a weekend getaway. The Android Auto/Apple CarPlay integration allows you to stay connected to your favorite apps while on the road.
Safety is always a top priority, and the 2018 Sorento EX V6 AWD delivers with its blind spot monitor, ensuring that you have a clear view of your surroundings at all times. Keyless entry and a power liftgate add convenience and ease to your daily routine, and the heated seats and steering wheel will keep you warm and comfortable even on the coldest winter days.
This Sorento also boasts a powerful V6 engine and all-wheel drive, making it a versatile vehicle that can tackle any terrain or weather conditions with ease. With so many features to offer, this 2018 Kia Sorento EX V6 AWD is the perfect choice for anyone who values comfort, style, and performance.
Don't wait to make this exceptional SUV yours. Visit our dealership today to take it for a test drive and experience all that it has to offer firsthand.
Just Arrived 2018 KIA Sorento EX White has 100,577 KM on it. 3.3L 6 Cylinder Engine engine, All-Wheel Drive, Automatic transmission, 5 Seater passengers, on special price for $26,900.00.
Book your appointment today for Test Drive. We offer contactless Test drives & Virtual Walkarounds. Stock Number: 23035
Diamond Motors has built a reputation for serving you, our customers. Being honest and selling quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive & affordable prices.
Phone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca
3403 93 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 6A4
All vehicle features must be confirmed by the buyer before purchase to confirm accuracy. All vehicles have an inspection work order and accompanying Mechanical fitness assessment. All vehicles will also have a Carproof report to confirm vehicle history, accident history, salvage or stolen status, and jurisdiction report.
Diamond Motors
3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4