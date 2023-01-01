Menu
2018 Kia Sorento

100,577 KM

Details Description

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Diamond Motors

2018 Kia Sorento

2018 Kia Sorento

EX

2018 Kia Sorento

EX

Location

Diamond Motors

3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

100,577KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9637123
  • Stock #: 23035
  • VIN: 5XYPHDA53JG372811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 100,577 KM

Vehicle Description

FREE ONE-YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED (OFFER ENDS SOON)


LEATHER, PANORAMIC ROOF, 7 SEATS, ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY, BLINDSPOT MONITOR, KEYLESS ENTRY, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER LIFTGATE AND MUCH MORE!!


Introducing the 2018 Kia Sorento EX V6 AWD with a plethora of features and an impressive 100,577 kilometers on the odometer. This stunning SUV comes loaded with top-of-the-line amenities to make your driving experience as comfortable and convenient as possible.
Take a seat in the luxurious leather interior and gaze up at the panoramic roof that bathes the cabin in natural light. With seven spacious seats, this Sorento is perfect for families or for taking your friends on a weekend getaway. The Android Auto/Apple CarPlay integration allows you to stay connected to your favorite apps while on the road.
Safety is always a top priority, and the 2018 Sorento EX V6 AWD delivers with its blind spot monitor, ensuring that you have a clear view of your surroundings at all times. Keyless entry and a power liftgate add convenience and ease to your daily routine, and the heated seats and steering wheel will keep you warm and comfortable even on the coldest winter days.
This Sorento also boasts a powerful V6 engine and all-wheel drive, making it a versatile vehicle that can tackle any terrain or weather conditions with ease. With so many features to offer, this 2018 Kia Sorento EX V6 AWD is the perfect choice for anyone who values comfort, style, and performance.
Don't wait to make this exceptional SUV yours. Visit our dealership today to take it for a test drive and experience all that it has to offer firsthand.

Just Arrived 2018 KIA Sorento EX White has 100,577 KM on it. 3.3L 6 Cylinder Engine engine, All-Wheel Drive, Automatic transmission, 5 Seater passengers, on special price for $26,900.00.


Book your appointment today for Test Drive. We offer contactless Test drives & Virtual Walkarounds. Stock Number: 23035


Diamond Motors has built a reputation for serving you, our customers. Being honest and selling quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive & affordable prices. Whenever you deal with us, you know you get to deal and speak directly with the owners. This means unique personalized customer service to meet all your needs. No high-pressure sales tactics, only upfront advice.


Why choose us?
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
Family Owned & Operated
Finance Available
Extended Warranty
Vehicles Priced to Sell
No Pressure Environment
Inspection & Carfax Report
Professionally Detailed Vehicles
Full Disclosure Guaranteed
AMVIC Licensed
BBB Accredited Business
CarGurus Top-rated Dealer 2022


Phone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at
3403 93 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 6A4


To view the rest of our inventory:
www.diamondmotors.ca/inventory


All vehicle features must be confirmed by the buyer before purchase to confirm accuracy. All vehicles have an inspection work order and accompanying Mechanical fitness assessment. All vehicles will also have a Carproof report to confirm vehicle history, accident history, salvage or stolen status, and jurisdiction report.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Diamond Motors

Diamond Motors

3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4
Quick Links
Directions Inventory