2018 Lexus IS

Luxury Package

2018 Lexus IS

Luxury Package

Lexus of Edmonton

11204 - 170 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 2X1

780-851-8858

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 25,445KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4538562
  • Stock #: L17088A
  • VIN: JTHCZ1D28J5015465
Exterior Colour
Silver[Atomic Silver]
Interior Colour
CHATEAU
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Dual Zone Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Garage door opener
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • KEYLESS REMOTE
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Front Floor Mats
  • Rear Floor Mats
  • Mirror Memory
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • Power Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Parking Sensors
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Driver Lumbar
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • USB port
  • PADDLE SHIFTER
  • Cooled Driver Seat
  • Cooled Passenger Seat
  • MP3 COMPATIBLE
  • Electronic Climate Control
  • Pass through rear seat
  • Electrochromic Rear View Mirror
  • Bluetooth Streaming Audio
  • Forward Collision Warning
  • Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
  • Driver Front Airbag
  • Passenger Front Airbag
  • Driver Heated Seat
  • Passenger Heated Seat
  • Steering Wheel Stereo Controls
  • DVD System -OEM
  • Navigation System -OEM
  • Power Tilt/Sliding Sunroof -OEM
  • Driver Side Curtain Airbag
  • Passenger Side Curtain Airbag
  • Driver Side Impact Airbag
  • Alarm Fob -OEM
  • Center Seat Armrest
  • Power Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Passenger Side Impact Airbag
  • Hands Free Communication
  • Jack
  • Auxiliary Power Outlet
  • Owner Manual
  • Tinted Windows -Aftermarket
  • Rear Seat Side Impact Airbags
  • Power Telescopic Steering
  • Power Rear Side Windows
  • Remote Engine Start -OEM
  • Lane departure warning system
  • Blind spot information system
  • Gasoline
  • Led Headlights
  • NuLuxe Upholstery
  • Push-Start Ignition
  • Lane Keeping Assist System
  • Cross Traffic Monitor System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

