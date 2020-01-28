2018 Lexus IS

- Safety
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- Child Seat Anchors
- ABS Brakes
- Power Brakes
- ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Parking Aid
- Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Locks
- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Dual Zone Air Conditioning
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Garage door opener
- Intermittent Wipers
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- KEYLESS REMOTE
- Compact Spare Tire
- Remote Trunk Release
- Front Floor Mats
- Rear Floor Mats
- Mirror Memory
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- MEMORY SEAT
- Power Driver Seat
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- Satellite Radio
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- Tire Pressure Monitoring
- Trim
- Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
- Parking Sensors
- BACKUP CAMERA
- Driver Lumbar
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- USB port
- PADDLE SHIFTER
- Cooled Driver Seat
- Cooled Passenger Seat
- MP3 COMPATIBLE
- Electronic Climate Control
- Pass through rear seat
- Electrochromic Rear View Mirror
- Bluetooth Streaming Audio
- Forward Collision Warning
- Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
- Driver Front Airbag
- Passenger Front Airbag
- Driver Heated Seat
- Passenger Heated Seat
- Steering Wheel Stereo Controls
- DVD System -OEM
- Navigation System -OEM
- Power Tilt/Sliding Sunroof -OEM
- Driver Side Curtain Airbag
- Passenger Side Curtain Airbag
- Driver Side Impact Airbag
- Alarm Fob -OEM
- Center Seat Armrest
- Power Tilt Steering Wheel
- Passenger Side Impact Airbag
- Hands Free Communication
- Jack
- Auxiliary Power Outlet
- Owner Manual
- Tinted Windows -Aftermarket
- Rear Seat Side Impact Airbags
- Power Telescopic Steering
- Power Rear Side Windows
- Remote Engine Start -OEM
- Lane departure warning system
- Blind spot information system
- Gasoline
- Led Headlights
- NuLuxe Upholstery
- Push-Start Ignition
- Lane Keeping Assist System
- Cross Traffic Monitor System
