Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Lexus IS

34,228 KM

Details Description Features

$34,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

Infiniti South Edmonton

844-242-5791

Contact Seller
2018 Lexus IS

2018 Lexus IS

IS 300 AWD, ACCIDENT FREE, ONE OWNER, SUNROOF, POWER HEATED/VENTED LEATHER SEATS, NAVI

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Lexus IS

IS 300 AWD, ACCIDENT FREE, ONE OWNER, SUNROOF, POWER HEATED/VENTED LEATHER SEATS, NAVI

Location

Infiniti South Edmonton

1275-101 Street, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6

844-242-5791

  1. 5720838
  2. 5720838
  3. 5720838
  4. 5720838
  5. 5720838
  6. 5720838
  7. 5720838
  8. 5720838
  9. 5720838
  10. 5720838
  11. 5720838
  12. 5720838
  13. 5720838
  14. 5720838
  15. 5720838
  16. 5720838
  17. 5720838
  18. 5720838
  19. 5720838
  20. 5720838
  21. 5720838
  22. 5720838
  23. 5720838
  24. 5720838
  25. 5720838
  26. 5720838
  27. 5720838
  28. 5720838
Contact Seller

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

34,228KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5720838
  • Stock #: 20Q60397A
  • VIN: JTHC81D25J5029858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20Q60397A
  • Mileage 34,228 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2018 Lexus IS 300 F-Sport in a Nebula Grey pearl comes well equipped with sunroof, memory seats, park assist, Blind Spot Warning system, paddle gear shifts, steering wheel controls, bluetooth handsfree connectivity, cruise control, lane departure warning, collision detection system, push start, power heated/vented leather seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, dual climate controls, SiriusXM capability, A/C, rear view camera, navigation, performance monitoring and more!

 

Power delivery is handled by a 3.5L V6 producing 260hp @6400 rpm and 236 lb-ft @2000 rpm of torque. Delivering power to 4 wheels is a 6-Speed A/T transmission. The IS can seat up to 5 comfortably on leather seats.

 

Contact our sales team anytime to schedule a test drive or for more information at 780-395-3575. 

 

Visit INFINITI SOUTH EDMONTON at our brand new state of the art facility! We are located at 2110 103A street right off of Calgary Trail next to Gateway Toyota. We have Fixed Commission Sales Staff, No Extra Fees, GO Card Customer Rewards, Free Service Loaners, 24/7 Customer Service, and much more to offer.

 

This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Infiniti South Edmonton reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.

 

*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Infiniti South Edmonton

2009 Nissan Rogue SL...
 100,500 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Golf...
 62,060 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler 200 S
 50,900 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Infiniti South Edmonton

Infiniti South Edmonton

Infiniti South Edmonton

1275-101 Street, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6

Call Dealer

844-242-XXXX

(click to show)

844-242-5791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory