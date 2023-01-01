2018 Lincoln MKC

Sale $30,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 9 , 1 0 9 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 69,109 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Keyless Start CLASS II TRAILER TOW PACKAGE Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine: 2.0L Turbocharged I-4 Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Exterior Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory All-Weather Floor Mats Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors STANDARD PAINT Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Knee Air Bag A/T Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T cargo area protector EBONY ESPRESSO RUBY RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT WHITE PLATINUM METALLIC TRI-COAT PREMIUM REVERSIBLE CARGO MAT CANADIAN TOURING PACKAGE Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate Generic Sun/Moonroof INGOT SILVER METALLIC Driver Restriction Features EQUIPMENT GROUP 300A RESERVE BLACK VELVET MAGNETIC GREY METALLIC BURGUNDY VELVET METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT ENHANCED THX II BRANDED AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM WHEELS: 20" POLISHED ALUM W/EBONY PAINTED POCKETS ALUMINUM TRIM/SONATA SPIN PACKAGE MKC TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE RHAPSODY BLUE BLUE DIAMOND METALLIC IVORY PEARL METALLIC TRI-COAT ICED MOCHA METALLIC Requires Subscription ENGINE: 2.3L TWIN-SCROLL TURBOCHARGED I-4 TIRES: 245/45R19 TIRES: P255/40R20 HAZELNUT CAPPUCCINO PREMIUM HEATED/COOLED LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS WHEELS: 19" 5-SPOKE PREM LUSTER NICKEL ALUMINUM

