2018 Lincoln MKC

69,109 KM

Details Description Features

$30,999

+ tax & licensing
Northstar Hyundai

855-996-2959

Location

14803 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

Sale

69,109KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10212351
  • Stock #: 23PA8343B
  • VIN: 5LMCJ3D93JUL20839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,109 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details.At Northstar Hyundai, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!An AMVIC Licensed DealershipInterested? Need more information? Contact our Internet sales team at info@northstarhyundai.ca, call us at 780-478-7669, or come on in!Northstar Hyundai is located at 14803 137 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB, right on the corner of 137 Ave and St. Albert Trail you cant miss us! We are proud to serve Edmonton and the rest of Alberta for 35 years and counting!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Northstar Hyundai reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
CLASS II TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 2.0L Turbocharged I-4

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
All-Weather Floor Mats

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
cargo area protector
EBONY
ESPRESSO
RUBY RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
WHITE PLATINUM METALLIC TRI-COAT
PREMIUM REVERSIBLE CARGO MAT
CANADIAN TOURING PACKAGE
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
INGOT SILVER METALLIC
Driver Restriction Features
EQUIPMENT GROUP 300A RESERVE
BLACK VELVET
MAGNETIC GREY METALLIC
BURGUNDY VELVET METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
ENHANCED THX II BRANDED AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM
WHEELS: 20" POLISHED ALUM W/EBONY PAINTED POCKETS
ALUMINUM TRIM/SONATA SPIN PACKAGE
MKC TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
RHAPSODY BLUE
BLUE DIAMOND METALLIC
IVORY PEARL METALLIC TRI-COAT
ICED MOCHA METALLIC
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 2.3L TWIN-SCROLL TURBOCHARGED I-4
TIRES: 245/45R19
TIRES: P255/40R20
HAZELNUT
CAPPUCCINO
PREMIUM HEATED/COOLED LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 19" 5-SPOKE PREM LUSTER NICKEL ALUMINUM

