2018 Mazda MAZDA3

77,048 KM

$22,711

+ tax & licensing
Go Mazda

780-436-9970

Location

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

780-436-9970

77,048KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8264358
  • Stock #: PT8109
  • VIN: 3MZBN1W34JM216897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,048 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Mazda Mazda3 GT shown off in Deep Blue! It has black leather seating, front heated seats, a heated steering wheel, a power sunroof, blind-spot monitoring, navigation, and so much more. Full photos and description coming soon!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
4 Cylinder Engine
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
M/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

