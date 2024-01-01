Menu
Account
Sign In
3L 6-CYLINDER ENGINE, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, AMG APPEARANCE PACKAGE, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, AMBIENT LIGHTING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, AMG WHEELS, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, BURMESTER AUDIO, 360 CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, TWO KEYS, AND MUCH MORE! <br/> <br/> <br/> Just Arrived 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E300 Luxury 4MATIC Grey has 84,069 KM on it. 2L 4 Cylinder Engine engine, All-Wheel Drive, Automatic transmission, 5 Seater passengers, on special price for . <br/> <br/> <br/> Book your appointment today for Test Drive. We offer contactless Test drives & Virtual Walkarounds. Stock Number: 24201 <br/> <br/> <br/> Diamond Motors has built a reputation for serving you, our customers. Being honest and selling quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive & affordable prices. Whenever you deal with us, you know you get to deal and speak directly with the owners. This means unique personalized customer service to meet all your needs. No high-pressure sales tactics, only upfront advice. <br/> <br/> <br/> Why choose us? <br/> <br/> Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> Family Owned & Operated <br/> Finance Available <br/> Extended Warranty <br/> Vehicles Priced to Sell <br/> No Pressure Environment <br/> Inspection & Carfax Report <br/> Professionally Detailed Vehicles <br/> Full Disclosure Guaranteed <br/> AMVIC Licensed <br/> BBB Accredited Business <br/> CarGurus Top-rated Dealer 2022 <br/> <br/> <br/> Phone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at <br/> 3403 93 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 6A4 <br/> <br/> <br/> To view the rest of our inventory: <br/> www.diamondmotors.ca/inventory <br/> <br/> <br/> All vehicle features must be confirmed by the buyer before purchase to confirm accuracy. All vehicles have an inspection work order and accompanying Mechanical fitness assessment. All vehicles will also have a Carproof report to confirm vehicle history, accident history, salvage or stolen status, and jurisdiction report. <br/>

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

84,069 KM

Details Description

$35,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E300 Luxury 4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E300 Luxury 4MATIC

Location

Diamond Motors

3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4

587-444-3300

  1. 11686459
  2. 11686459
  3. 11686459
  4. 11686459
  5. 11686459
  6. 11686459
  7. 11686459
  8. 11686459
  9. 11686459
  10. 11686459
  11. 11686459
  12. 11686459
  13. 11686459
  14. 11686459
  15. 11686459
  16. 11686459
  17. 11686459
  18. 11686459
  19. 11686459
  20. 11686459
  21. 11686459
  22. 11686459
  23. 11686459
  24. 11686459
  25. 11686459
  26. 11686459
  27. 11686459
  28. 11686459
  29. 11686459
  30. 11686459
  31. 11686459
Contact Seller

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
84,069KM
VIN WDDZF4KB7JA408878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 84,069 KM

Vehicle Description

3L 6-CYLINDER ENGINE, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, AMG APPEARANCE PACKAGE, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, AMBIENT LIGHTING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, AMG WHEELS, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, BURMESTER AUDIO, 360 CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, TWO KEYS, AND MUCH MORE!


Just Arrived 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E300 Luxury 4MATIC Grey has 84,069 KM on it. 2L 4 Cylinder Engine engine, All-Wheel Drive, Automatic transmission, 5 Seater passengers, on special price for .


Book your appointment today for Test Drive. We offer contactless Test drives & Virtual Walkarounds. Stock Number: 24201


Diamond Motors has built a reputation for serving you, our customers. Being honest and selling quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive & affordable prices. Whenever you deal with us, you know you get to deal and speak directly with the owners. This means unique personalized customer service to meet all your needs. No high-pressure sales tactics, only upfront advice.


Why choose us?

Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
Family Owned & Operated
Finance Available
Extended Warranty
Vehicles Priced to Sell
No Pressure Environment
Inspection & Carfax Report
Professionally Detailed Vehicles
Full Disclosure Guaranteed
AMVIC Licensed
BBB Accredited Business
CarGurus Top-rated Dealer 2022


Phone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at
3403 93 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 6A4


To view the rest of our inventory:
www.diamondmotors.ca/inventory


All vehicle features must be confirmed by the buyer before purchase to confirm accuracy. All vehicles have an inspection work order and accompanying Mechanical fitness assessment. All vehicles will also have a Carproof report to confirm vehicle history, accident history, salvage or stolen status, and jurisdiction report.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Diamond Motors

Used 2019 Toyota Camry SPECIAL EDITION for sale in Edmonton, AB
2019 Toyota Camry SPECIAL EDITION 150,740 KM $22,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Acura MDX SH-AWD with Tech Package for sale in Edmonton, AB
2016 Acura MDX SH-AWD with Tech Package 176,113 KM $21,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited for sale in Edmonton, AB
2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited 178,917 KM $13,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Diamond Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Diamond Motors

Diamond Motors

3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4

Call Dealer

587-444-XXXX

(click to show)

587-444-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

Diamond Motors

587-444-3300

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class