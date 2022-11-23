$33,200+ tax & licensing
$33,200
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
$33,200
+ taxes & licensing
91,779KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9387775
- Stock #: PO58175
- VIN: WDC0G4KB4JV058175
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PO58175
- Mileage 91,779 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
9-Speed A/T
Tires: P235/55R19 All-Season Run-Flat
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
WHEELS: 19" 5-SPOKE LIGHT ALLOY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
