Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse

120,977 KM

Details Description Features

$25,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,997

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

Contact Seller
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

  1. 9739681
  2. 9739681
  3. 9739681
  4. 9739681
  5. 9739681
  6. 9739681
  7. 9739681
  8. 9739681
  9. 9739681
  10. 9739681
  11. 9739681
  12. 9739681
  13. 9739681
  14. 9739681
  15. 9739681
  16. 9739681
  17. 9739681
  18. 9739681
  19. 9739681
  20. 9739681
  21. 9739681
  22. 9739681
  23. 9739681
  24. 9739681
  25. 9739681
Contact Seller

$25,997

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
120,977KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9739681
  • Stock #: PS05008A
  • VIN: JA4AT3AA1JZ618794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PS05008A
  • Mileage 120,977 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles priced to sell! Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Vehicle Assessment Report. We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report! Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle 780-377-1375 Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, Happy to Help Support.at KENTWOOD FORD..YOU GET MORE! We take all vehicles in on trade! All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV! Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years! We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing. No Credit..NO PROBLEM!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CVT Transmission

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Requires Subscription
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kentwood Ford

2018 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 120,977 KM
$25,997 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Explorer
24,849 KM
$46,997.84 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru ASCENT
60,300 KM
$37,997.84 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kentwood Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3024

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory