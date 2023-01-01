Menu
4 New Tires, New Brakes, NO FEES, NO ETCHINGS, NO PACKAGES, NO ADMINS, NO PROGRAM COSTS ADDED, SAVE THOUSANDS SHOPPING WITH US.

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle.

Warranty Included

Easy low interest rate financing available

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

Family owned and operated for 30 years

20 Years BBB A+, Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. 14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta

Real Google Reviews from real customers

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

75,588 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

75,588KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JA4AT3AA3JZ607523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-0235
  • Mileage 75,588 KM

Vehicle Description

4 New Tires, New Brakes, NO FEES, NO ETCHINGS, NO PACKAGES, NO ADMINS, NO PROGRAM COSTS ADDED, SAVE THOUSANDS SHOPPING WITH US.

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle.  

 

Warranty Included 

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Family owned and operated for 30 years

 

20 Years BBB A+, Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. 14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

