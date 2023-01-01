2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 9 , 8 4 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10434330

10434330 Stock #: PW9220

PW9220 VIN: JA4J24A57JZ615586

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 119,840 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors STANDARD PAINT Power Folding Mirrors BLACK Knee Air Bag A/T Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection Cross-Traffic Alert Plug-In Electric/Gas Base Rally Red Titanium Grey Quartz Brown DIAMOND WHITE PEARL LABRADOR BLACK PEARL RUBY BLACK 1-Speed A/T Requires Subscription Plug-In Electric Fast Charge ALLOY SILVER Artificial Leather Seating Surfaces

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.