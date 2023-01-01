Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

119,840 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Honda

855-996-2949

Contact Seller
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev

Location

Go Honda

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

855-996-2949

  1. 10434330
  2. 10434330
  3. 10434330
  4. 10434330
  5. 10434330
  6. 10434330
  7. 10434330
  8. 10434330
  9. 10434330
  10. 10434330
  11. 10434330
  12. 10434330
  13. 10434330
  14. 10434330
  15. 10434330
  16. 10434330
  17. 10434330
  18. 10434330
  19. 10434330
  20. 10434330
  21. 10434330
  22. 10434330
  23. 10434330
  24. 10434330
  25. 10434330
  26. 10434330
  27. 10434330
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
119,840KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10434330
  • Stock #: PW9220
  • VIN: JA4J24A57JZ615586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,840 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Power Folding Mirrors
BLACK
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Plug-In Electric/Gas
Base
Rally Red
Titanium Grey
Quartz Brown
DIAMOND WHITE PEARL
LABRADOR BLACK PEARL
RUBY BLACK
1-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Plug-In Electric Fast Charge
ALLOY SILVER
Artificial Leather Seating Surfaces

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Honda

2019 Honda Civic SEDAN
 62,020 KM
$26,998 + tax & lic
2014 MINI Cooper Con...
 139,500 KM
$19,998 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500
78,349 KM
$54,998 + tax & lic

Email Go Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Go Honda

Go Honda

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2949

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory