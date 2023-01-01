$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander
Phev
119,840KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10434330
- Stock #: PW9220
- VIN: JA4J24A57JZ615586
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,840 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
4 Cylinder Engine
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Power Folding Mirrors
BLACK
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Plug-In Electric/Gas
Base
Rally Red
Titanium Grey
Quartz Brown
DIAMOND WHITE PEARL
LABRADOR BLACK PEARL
RUBY BLACK
1-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Plug-In Electric Fast Charge
ALLOY SILVER
Artificial Leather Seating Surfaces
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
