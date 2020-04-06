Menu
2018 Mitsubishi RVR

2.4L SE Limited Edition

2018 Mitsubishi RVR

2.4L SE Limited Edition

Elmwood Car Sales Ltd.

13323 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5A 1C3

780-478-3231

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 21,552KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 4849755
  Stock #: O179
  VIN: JA4AJ4AW0JZ606188
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Doors
4-door

Check out this great low mileage vehicle! It just arrived on our lot this past week! All of the premium features expected of a Mitsubishi are offered, including: front fog lights, cruise control, and 1-touch window functionality. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 150 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Elmwood Car Sales Ltd.

Elmwood Car Sales Ltd.

13323 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5A 1C3

