$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
844-242-5791
2018 Mitsubishi RVR
Location
Infiniti South Edmonton
2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6
844-242-5791
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9038929
- Stock #: 22QE5017B
- VIN: JA4AJ3AU0JU601417
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Our 2018 Mitsubishi RVR SE comes well equipped with heated seats, USB ports, steering wheel controls, cruise control, bluetooth handsfree connectivity, power outlet, rear view camera, SiriusXM capability and more!Power delivery is handled by a 2.0L I4 producing 148hp @6000 rpm and 145 ft-lb @4200 rpm of torque. Delivering power to 4 wheels is a CVT transmission. The RVR can seat up to 5 comfortably on cloth seats.Contact our sales team anytime to schedule a test drive or for more information at 780-395-3575.Visit INFINITI SOUTH EDMONTON at our brand new state of the art facility! We are located at 2110 103A street right off of Calgary Trail next to Gateway Toyota. We have Fixed Commission Sales Staff, No Extra Fees, GO Card Customer Rewards, Free Service Loaners, 24/7 Customer Service, and much more to offer.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Infiniti South Edmonton reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Infiniti South Edmonton
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.