Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Nissan Qashqai

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Qashqai

SV

Location

Elmwood Car Sales Ltd.

13323 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5A 1C3

780-478-3231

  1. 4413507
  2. 4413507
  3. 4413507
  4. 4413507
  5. 4413507
  6. 4413507
  7. 4413507
  8. 4413507
  9. 4413507
  10. 4413507
  11. 4413507
  12. 4413507
  13. 4413507
  14. 4413507
  15. 4413507
  16. 4413507
  17. 4413507
  18. 4413507
  19. 4413507
  20. 4413507
  21. 4413507
  22. 4413507
Contact Seller

$26,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 7,650KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4413507
  • Stock #: O154
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CR0JW210461
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Check out this 2018! It just arrived on our lot, and surely won't be here long! Top features include heated front seats, heated door mirrors, rear wipers, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. All wheel drive provides for safe passage, regardless of road or weather conditions. We'd also be happy to help you arrange financing for your vehicle. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Elmwood Car Sales Ltd.

2018 Nissan Qashqai SV
 7,650 KM
$26,988 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 33,095 KM
$17,988 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 33,520 KM
$27,988 + tax & lic
Elmwood Car Sales Ltd.

Elmwood Car Sales Ltd.

13323 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5A 1C3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

780-478-XXXX

(click to show)

780-478-3231

Send A Message