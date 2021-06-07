Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Qashqai

34,053 KM

Details Description Features

$20,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Go Nissan North

855-996-2962

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Qashqai

2018 Nissan Qashqai

SV/AWD/PUSH START/BLIND SPOT/BACK UP CAM/BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Qashqai

SV/AWD/PUSH START/BLIND SPOT/BACK UP CAM/BLUETOOTH

Location

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2962

  1. 7337897
  2. 7337897
  3. 7337897
  4. 7337897
  5. 7337897
  6. 7337897
  7. 7337897
  8. 7337897
  9. 7337897
  10. 7337897
  11. 7337897
  12. 7337897
  13. 7337897
  14. 7337897
  15. 7337897
  16. 7337897
  17. 7337897
  18. 7337897
  19. 7337897
  20. 7337897
  21. 7337897
  22. 7337897
  23. 7337897
  24. 7337897
  25. 7337897
  26. 7337897
  27. 7337897
  28. 7337897
  29. 7337897
  30. 7337897
  31. 7337897
  32. 7337897
  33. 7337897
  34. 7337897
  35. 7337897
  36. 7337897
  37. 7337897
Contact Seller

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

34,053KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7337897
  • Stock #: 21RO9441A
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CRXJW204666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21RO9441A
  • Mileage 34,053 KM

Vehicle Description

At Go Nissan North, we are happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!

See the Go Nissan advantage, come into Go Nissan North today! 

Visit us at 14755 137 Ave, Edmonton, Alberta T5L 2L5 or contact us at 780-733-8980 for more information.

AMVIC Licensed dealer 

 

*on approved credit, see dealer for details

*Vehicle pricing may include Nissan loyalty or grad rebate, for eligible customers only

*Dealership may install select additional equipment on certain vehicles, see dealer for details

 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
Cross-Traffic Alert
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Nissan North

2016 Nissan Titan XD...
 119,029 KM
$45,900 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 46,563 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Altima S...
 122,467 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Go Nissan North

Go Nissan North

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2962

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory