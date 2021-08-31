Menu
2018 Nissan Rogue

45,368 KM

Details Description Features

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
SL/AWD/LEATHER/PANO ROOF/NAV/DRIVERS ASSIST

SL/AWD/LEATHER/PANO ROOF/NAV/DRIVERS ASSIST

Location

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2962

45,368KM
Used
  • VIN: JN8AT2MV9JW349867

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour N/A
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,368 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Accident Free, AWD

This 2018 Nissan Rogue SL is for sale at Go Nissan North.

Here we have the 2018 Nissan Rogue SL. With power locks, windows and mirrors. This 2018 Nissan Rogue SL comes with a pano roof, navigation, AM,FM, bluetooth audio and back up camera. With safety features including drivers assisy and cruise and udio controls on the ssteering wheel. With ample cargo space and foldable rear seats allowing for even more space the 2018 Nissan Rogue SL has it all, With all around leather interior for maximum comfort and good fuel economy the 2018 Nissan Rogue SL is built for speed. To find out more about our 2018 Nissan Rogue SL come on down to Go Nissan North today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Lane Keeping Assist
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

