855-996-2962
14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5
One Owner, Accident Free, AWD
This 2018 Nissan Rogue SL is for sale at Go Nissan North.
Here we have the 2018 Nissan Rogue SL. With power locks, windows and mirrors. This 2018 Nissan Rogue SL comes with a pano roof, navigation, AM,FM, bluetooth audio and back up camera. With safety features including drivers assisy and cruise and udio controls on the ssteering wheel. With ample cargo space and foldable rear seats allowing for even more space the 2018 Nissan Rogue SL has it all, With all around leather interior for maximum comfort and good fuel economy the 2018 Nissan Rogue SL is built for speed. To find out more about our 2018 Nissan Rogue SL come on down to Go Nissan North today!
