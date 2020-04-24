Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Nissan Titan

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Titan

SV

Location

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2962

  1. 4914789
  2. 4914789
  3. 4914789
  4. 4914789
  5. 4914789
  6. 4914789
  7. 4914789
  8. 4914789
  9. 4914789
  10. 4914789
  11. 4914789
  12. 4914789
  13. 4914789
  14. 4914789
  15. 4914789
  16. 4914789
  17. 4914789
  18. 4914789
  19. 4914789
  20. 4914789
  21. 4914789
  22. 4914789
  23. 4914789
  24. 4914789
  25. 4914789
  26. 4914789
  27. 4914789
  28. 4914789
  29. 4914789
  30. 4914789
  31. 4914789
  32. 4914789
  33. 4914789
Contact Seller

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 9,351KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4914789
  • Stock #: PW1556
  • VIN: 1N6AA1EJ7JN541556
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

At Go Nissan North, we’re happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!

See the Go Nissan advantage, come into Go Nissan North today! 

Visit us at 14755 137 Ave, Edmonton, Alberta T5L 2L5 or contact us at 1-855-395-1823 for more information.

AMVIC Licensed dealer 

This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Nissan North reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.

 

*on approved credit, see dealer for details

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 8 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Vinyl Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Bed Liner
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Keyless Start
  • A/T
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 7-Speed A/T
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Go Nissan North

2016 Volkswagen Toua...
 10,370 KM
$35,990 + tax & lic
2006 Honda Accord Cr...
 63,152 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2014 Buick Encore AW...
 124,463 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Go Nissan North

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2962

Send A Message