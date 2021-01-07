2018 Nissan Titan

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Sliding Rear Window Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer 8 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Vinyl Seats Rear Bench Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Bed Liner Back-Up Camera Keyless Start A/T Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Gasoline Fuel 7-Speed A/T Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

