2018 Polaris Ranger 1000
EPS $116 B/W
2018 Polaris Ranger 1000
EPS $116 B/W
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Polaris General 1000 is a versatile and powerful side-by-side, designed for both adventure and utility. Equipped with a 999cc ProStar engine, it delivers strong acceleration and plenty of torque, perfect for tackling tough trails or handling heavy-duty work tasks. With its 4WD capability and premium suspension system, the General 1000 offers excellent control and smooth handling, even over rough terrain. The spacious cabin comfortably seats two, and the rear cargo bed is ideal for hauling gear, tools, or supplies, making it suitable for both work and play.
We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2018 Polaris General 1000 affordable, and with free delivery Canada-wide, your purchase is convenient and hassle-free. Whether you’re looking for a reliable workhorse or a recreational off-road vehicle, the Polaris General 1000 is built to deliver performance, durability, and comfort in any situation.
