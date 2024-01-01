Menu
<p>The <strong>2018 Polaris General 1000</strong> is a versatile and powerful side-by-side, designed for both adventure and utility. Equipped with a <strong>999cc ProStar engine</strong>, it delivers strong acceleration and plenty of torque, perfect for tackling tough trails or handling heavy-duty work tasks. With its <strong>4WD capability</strong> and premium suspension system, the General 1000 offers excellent control and smooth handling, even over rough terrain. The spacious cabin comfortably seats two, and the rear cargo bed is ideal for hauling gear, tools, or supplies, making it suitable for both work and play.</p><p>We offer <strong>flexible financing options</strong> to make owning the <strong>2018 Polaris General 1000</strong> affordable, and with <strong>free delivery Canada-wide</strong>, your purchase is convenient and hassle-free. Whether you’re looking for a reliable workhorse or a recreational off-road vehicle, the <strong>Polaris General 1000</strong> is built to deliver performance, durability, and comfort in any situation.</p>

Details

$116 B/W

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2018 Polaris Ranger 1000