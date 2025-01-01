Menu
The 2018 Polaris RZR XP 4 Turbo is built for thrill-seekers who want to bring the whole crew along for the ride. With seating for four and a high-output 168 HP ProStar Turbo H.O. engine, this side-by-side delivers adrenaline-packed performance, precision handling, and extreme off-road capability.

Engineered for desert runs, dune climbs, and trail domination, the XP 4 Turbo features Walker Evans needle shocks and a suspension system with 21 inches of travel, offering a smooth, stable ride even through the roughest terrain. The 64-inch stance and long wheelbase provide added comfort and control, while the high-clearance A-arms and 29-inch Maxxis Bighorn tires help you confidently tackle rocks, ruts, and sand.

The RZR XP 4 Turbo isn't just fast — it's smart. With on-demand all-wheel drive, electronic power steering, and an aggressive, race-inspired design, it delivers both confidence and comfort at any speed.

Reach out today for pricing, financing options, and fast delivery anywhere in Canada. Performance, space, and power — all in one package.

2018 Polaris RZR

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Polaris RZR

XP 4 TURBO

12551387

2018 Polaris RZR

XP 4 TURBO

Location

7 Nations Power Sports

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-781-1511

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

7 Nations Power Sports

7 Nations Power Sports

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

7 Nations Power Sports

780-781-1511

2018 Polaris RZR