2018 Polaris RZR
XP 1000
Location
7 Nations Power Sports
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-781-1511
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Polaris RZR XP 1000 with Ride Command is engineered for riders who crave power, precision, and control on every trail. Powered by a 110-horsepower ProStar 999cc engine, this high-performance side-by-side delivers instant throttle response and the proven reliability Polaris is known for.
Built for aggressive trail and dune riding, the RZR XP 1000 features Walker Evans Needle Shocks with 16 inches of rear and 14 inches of front suspension travel, giving you the confidence to push through whoops, rocks, and rough terrain with ease. The 64-inch width and 90-inch wheelbase deliver a perfect balance of stability and agility, whether you’re carving corners or charging open ground.
This Ride Command edition adds advanced technology and premium comfort, including a 7-inch touchscreen display with GPS navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and front/rear cameras. You’ll also find full doors, LED lighting, premium seats, and 29-inch Maxxis Big Horn tires mounted on 14-inch aluminum wheels for excellent traction and durability.
With its blend of power, precision, and technology, the 2018 RZR XP 1000 Ride Command edition is built to take every adventure further and in total control.
