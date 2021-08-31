2018 Porsche Macan

- Listing ID: 7952666
- Stock #: 21MAC3593A
- VIN: WP1AG2A50JLB64675
-
Exterior Colour
Blue
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Mileage
26,000 KM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Tires - Front Performance
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
