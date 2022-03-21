Menu
2018 RAM 2500

117,662 KM

$62,995

+ tax & licensing
$62,995

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Wholesale Motors

780-474-3022

2018 RAM 2500

2018 RAM 2500

SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box

2018 RAM 2500

SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box

Alberta Wholesale Motors

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

780-474-3022

$62,995

+ taxes & licensing

117,662KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8935507
  Stock #: 231660
  VIN: 3C6UR5JL9JG231660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 117,662 KM

Vehicle Description

**CARS TRUCKS SUV 4X4 VAN AWD EDMONTON FINANCING AVAILABLE EASY FINANCING **

 

2018 DODGE RAM 2500 SLT CREW CAB LONG BOX 4X4 1 OWNER LEASE BACK 6.7 LITER DIESEL AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AIR CONDITION TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER REAR SLIDING WINDOWS AM FM SAT STEREO BACK UP CAMERA TRAILER TOW PACKAGE TINTED GLASS HANDS FREE CALLING BACK UP CAMERA 8.4 BIG SCREEN REAR BACK UP SENSORS FOG LIGHTS RUNNING BOARDS SPRAY IN BOX FACTORY 5 TH WHEEL & GOOSENECK TOWING PREP GROUP BALANCE OF DODGE POWER TRAIN WARRANTY TILL 160,000 KMS COMES INSPECTED CARFAX WARRANTY FINANCING AVAILABLE VERY CLEAN TRUCK CALL OR VISIT ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS 9116-111 AVE 780 474-3022 OR TEXT 780 970-2526

VIN:3C6UR5JL9JG231660

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Turbocharged

Alberta Wholesale Motors

Alberta Wholesale Motors

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

