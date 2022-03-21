$62,995+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 2500
SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box
- Listing ID: 8935507
- Stock #: 231660
- VIN: 3C6UR5JL9JG231660
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 117,662 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 DODGE RAM 2500 SLT CREW CAB LONG BOX 4X4 1 OWNER LEASE BACK 6.7 LITER DIESEL AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AIR CONDITION TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER REAR SLIDING WINDOWS AM FM SAT STEREO BACK UP CAMERA TRAILER TOW PACKAGE TINTED GLASS HANDS FREE CALLING BACK UP CAMERA 8.4 BIG SCREEN REAR BACK UP SENSORS FOG LIGHTS RUNNING BOARDS SPRAY IN BOX FACTORY 5 TH WHEEL & GOOSENECK TOWING PREP GROUP BALANCE OF DODGE POWER TRAIN WARRANTY TILL 160,000 KMS COMES INSPECTED CARFAX WARRANTY FINANCING AVAILABLE VERY CLEAN TRUCK CALL OR VISIT ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS 9116-111 AVE 780 474-3022 OR TEXT 780 970-2526
VIN:3C6UR5JL9JG231660
Vehicle Features
