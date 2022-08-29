2018 Subaru Impreza

$29,997.84 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 3 5 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9057742

9057742 Stock #: PJ24161

PJ24161 VIN: 4S3GTAF65J3724161

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 53,356 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire CVT Transmission Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Premium cloth seating surfaces Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features BLACK Knee Air Bag A/T Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Gasoline Fuel Led Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription CRIMSON RED PEARL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.