Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Subaru Impreza

53,356 KM

Details Description Features

$29,997.84

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

Contact Seller
2018 Subaru Impreza

2018 Subaru Impreza

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Subaru Impreza

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

  1. 9057742
  2. 9057742
  3. 9057742
  4. 9057742
  5. 9057742
  6. 9057742
  7. 9057742
  8. 9057742
  9. 9057742
  10. 9057742
  11. 9057742
  12. 9057742
  13. 9057742
  14. 9057742
  15. 9057742
  16. 9057742
  17. 9057742
  18. 9057742
  19. 9057742
  20. 9057742
  21. 9057742
  22. 9057742
  23. 9057742
  24. 9057742
  25. 9057742
  26. 9057742
  27. 9057742
  28. 9057742
Contact Seller

$29,997.84

+ taxes & licensing

53,356KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9057742
  • Stock #: PJ24161
  • VIN: 4S3GTAF65J3724161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,356 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles priced to sell! Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Vehicle Assessment Report. We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report! Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle 780-377-1375 Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, Happy to Help Support.at KENTWOOD FORD..YOU GET MORE! We take all vehicles in on trade! All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV! Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years! We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing. No Credit..NO PROBLEM!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CVT Transmission
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Premium cloth seating surfaces
Heated Front Seat(s)
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
BLACK
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
CRIMSON RED PEARL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kentwood Ford

2018 Subaru Impreza
53,356 KM
$29,997.84 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Focus
109,123 KM
$17,997 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 CLASSIC
 61,894 KM
$41,355 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3024

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory