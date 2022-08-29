Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Subaru WRX

84,535 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Honda

855-996-2949

Contact Seller
2018 Subaru WRX

2018 Subaru WRX

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Subaru WRX

Location

Go Honda

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

855-996-2949

  1. 9141766
  2. 9141766
  3. 9141766
  4. 9141766
  5. 9141766
  6. 9141766
  7. 9141766
  8. 9141766
  9. 9141766
  10. 9141766
  11. 9141766
  12. 9141766
  13. 9141766
  14. 9141766
  15. 9141766
  16. 9141766
  17. 9141766
  18. 9141766
  19. 9141766
  20. 9141766
  21. 9141766
  22. 9141766
  23. 9141766
  24. 9141766
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

84,535KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9141766
  • Stock #: PW8752
  • VIN: JF1VA2M63J9811985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW8752
  • Mileage 84,535 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
4 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
M/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Honda

2019 Honda CR-V
47,795 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda Passport
76,046 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V
60,805 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Go Honda

Go Honda

Go Honda

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2949

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory