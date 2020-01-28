Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

Location

Ericksen Infiniti

17616 111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0A2

855-996-2955

  1. 4564449
  2. 4564449
  3. 4564449
  4. 4564449
  5. 4564449
  6. 4564449
  7. 4564449
  8. 4564449
  9. 4564449
  10. 4564449
  11. 4564449
  12. 4564449
  13. 4564449
  14. 4564449
  15. 4564449
  16. 4564449
  17. 4564449
  18. 4564449
  19. 4564449
  20. 4564449
  21. 4564449
  22. 4564449
  23. 4564449
  24. 4564449
  25. 4564449
  26. 4564449
Contact Seller

$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 40,680KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4564449
  • Stock #: PW9048
  • VIN: 5TDDZRFH7JS809048
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Chrome Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • A/T
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 8-Speed A/T
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ericksen Infiniti

2016 Ford Focus SE 4...
 20,412 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2016 Infiniti Q50 3.0T
 79,916 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic
2017 Infiniti Q60 3.0T
 53,625 KM
$36,500 + tax & lic
Ericksen Infiniti

Ericksen Infiniti

17616 111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0A2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2955

Send A Message