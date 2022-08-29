Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota RAV4

63,871 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

855-996-3031

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

Location

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

855-996-3031

  1. 9275830
  2. 9275830
  3. 9275830
  4. 9275830
  5. 9275830
  6. 9275830
  7. 9275830
  8. 9275830
  9. 9275830
  10. 9275830
  11. 9275830
  12. 9275830
  13. 9275830
  14. 9275830
  15. 9275830
  16. 9275830
  17. 9275830
  18. 9275830
  19. 9275830
  20. 9275830
  21. 9275830
  22. 9275830
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

63,871KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9275830
  • Stock #: PW1508
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV0JW801508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW1508
  • Mileage 63,871 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

2017 RAM 2500
116,490 KM
$36,497 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Highland...
 123,000 KM
$28,997 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Edge
116,200 KM
$20,997 + tax & lic

Email Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3031

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory