Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Tacoma

76,077 KM

Details Features

$46,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$46,998

+ taxes & licensing

Go Honda

855-996-2949

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Tacoma

2018 Toyota Tacoma

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Tacoma

Location

Go Honda

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

855-996-2949

  1. 10066200
  2. 10066200
  3. 10066200
  4. 10066200
  5. 10066200
  6. 10066200
  7. 10066200
  8. 10066200
  9. 10066200
  10. 10066200
  11. 10066200
  12. 10066200
  13. 10066200
  14. 10066200
  15. 10066200
  16. 10066200
  17. 10066200
  18. 10066200
  19. 10066200
  20. 10066200
  21. 10066200
  22. 10066200
  23. 10066200
Contact Seller
Sale

$46,998

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
76,077KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10066200
  • Stock #: PW9099
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BNXJX037689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW9099
  • Mileage 76,077 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HEATED FRONT SPORT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Sport tuned suspension
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

STANDARD PAINT
BLACK
Base Package w/No Options
TRD Sport Package
Alpine White
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
SILVER SKY METALLIC
barcelona red metallic
Black/Orange
MAGNETIC GREY METALLIC
TRD Sport Upgrade Package
DARK GREY
SR5 Grade Fabric Seat Trim
TRD Grade Fabric Seat Trim
BLAZING BLUE METALLIC
CEMENT GREY METALLIC
Requires Subscription
MIDNIGHT BLACK METALLIC
Tires: P265/65R17 All Season
INFERNO
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Honda

2021 Toyota 4Runner
48,591 KM
$54,998 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Tacoma
76,077 KM
$46,998 + tax & lic
2023 Honda Civic Typ...
 477 KM
$86,997 + tax & lic

Email Go Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Go Honda

Go Honda

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2949

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory