2018 Toyota Tacoma
76,077KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10066200
- Stock #: PW9099
- VIN: 5TFDZ5BNXJX037689
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,077 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HEATED FRONT SPORT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Sport tuned suspension
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
STANDARD PAINT
BLACK
Base Package w/No Options
TRD Sport Package
Alpine White
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
SILVER SKY METALLIC
barcelona red metallic
Black/Orange
MAGNETIC GREY METALLIC
TRD Sport Upgrade Package
DARK GREY
SR5 Grade Fabric Seat Trim
TRD Grade Fabric Seat Trim
BLAZING BLUE METALLIC
CEMENT GREY METALLIC
Requires Subscription
MIDNIGHT BLACK METALLIC
Tires: P265/65R17 All Season
INFERNO
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
