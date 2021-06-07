2018 Toyota Tacoma

- Listing ID: 7276007
- Stock #: PA10467A
- VIN: 5TFDZ5BN7JX030862
-
Exterior Colour
Grey
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
Pickup Truck
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Mileage
38,613 KM
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.