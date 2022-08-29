Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Tacoma

104,148 KM

Details Features

$43,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$43,998

+ taxes & licensing

Go Honda

855-996-2949

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Tacoma

2018 Toyota Tacoma

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Tacoma

Location

Go Honda

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

855-996-2949

  1. 9048943
  2. 9048943
  3. 9048943
  4. 9048943
  5. 9048943
  6. 9048943
  7. 9048943
  8. 9048943
  9. 9048943
  10. 9048943
  11. 9048943
  12. 9048943
  13. 9048943
  14. 9048943
  15. 9048943
  16. 9048943
  17. 9048943
  18. 9048943
  19. 9048943
  20. 9048943
  21. 9048943
  22. 9048943
  23. 9048943
Contact Seller
Sale

$43,998

+ taxes & licensing

104,148KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9048943
  • Stock #: PC8688
  • VIN: 5TFCZ5AN6JX123059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,148 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
V6 Cylinder Engine
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
M/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Honda

2018 Toyota Tacoma
104,148 KM
$43,998 + tax & lic
2021 Honda Civic SEDAN
 33,080 KM
$31,998 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Soul
113,203 KM
$14,998 + tax & lic

Email Go Honda

Go Honda

Go Honda

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2949

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory