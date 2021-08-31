Menu
2018 Toyota Tundra

161,695 KM

Details Description Features

$41,495

+ tax & licensing
$41,495

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Wholesale Motors

780-474-3022

2018 Toyota Tundra

2018 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Plus

2018 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Plus

Location

Alberta Wholesale Motors

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

780-474-3022

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$41,495

+ taxes & licensing

161,695KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8013300
  Stock #: 708243
  VIN: 5TFDY5F13JX708243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  Mileage 161,695 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 TOYOTA TUNDRA CREW MAX SR5 PLUS 5.7 LITER V8 IFORCE AUTOMATIC 1 OWNER LEASE BACK AIR TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS AM FM CD SAT STEREO TOUCH SCREEN POWER BACKWINDOW BACK UP CAMERA HANDS FREE CALLING HEATED SEATS LANE DEPARTURE COLLISION WARNING FOG LIGHTS HARD TONNEAU COVER SPRAYED BOX LINER COMES INSPECTED CARFAX WARRANTY FINANCING AVAILABLE VERY CLEAN TRUCK CALL OR VISIT ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS 9116-111 AVE 780 474-3022 OR TEXT 780 970-2526

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Alberta Wholesale Motors

Alberta Wholesale Motors

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

