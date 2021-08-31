Menu
2018 Toyota Yaris

21,811 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Northstar Hyundai

Hatchback LE AUTO/HEATEDSEATS/BACKUPCAM/BLUETOOTH

Hatchback LE AUTO/HEATEDSEATS/BACKUPCAM/BLUETOOTH

Location

Northstar Hyundai

14803 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

21,811KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7606129
  • Stock #: PT6670
  • VIN: VNKKTUD38JA092182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour N/A
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 21,811 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details.

At Northstar Hyundai, we’re happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!

An AMVIC Licensed Dealership

Interested? Need more information? Contact our Internet sales team at info@northstarhyundai.ca, call us at 780-478-7669, or come on in! Northstar Hyundai is located at 14803 137 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB, right on the corner of 137 Ave and St. Albert Trail… you can’t miss us! We are proud to serve Edmonton and the rest of Alberta for 35 years and counting!

This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Northstar Hyundai reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.

 

*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
4 Cylinder Engine
Wheel Covers
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
4-Speed A/T
Gasoline Fuel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Northstar Hyundai

