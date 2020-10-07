Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

112,354 KM

Details Description Features

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Go Nissan North

855-996-2962

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Atlas

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

TRENDLINE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

TRENDLINE

Location

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2962

  1. 6040860
  2. 6040860
  3. 6040860
  4. 6040860
  5. 6040860
  6. 6040860
  7. 6040860
  8. 6040860
  9. 6040860
  10. 6040860
  11. 6040860
  12. 6040860
  13. 6040860
  14. 6040860
  15. 6040860
  16. 6040860
  17. 6040860
  18. 6040860
  19. 6040860
  20. 6040860
  21. 6040860
  22. 6040860
  23. 6040860
  24. 6040860
  25. 6040860
  26. 6040860
  27. 6040860
  28. 6040860
  29. 6040860
  30. 6040860
  31. 6040860
  32. 6040860
Contact Seller

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

112,354KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6040860
  • Stock #: PT6760
  • VIN: 1V2BP2CA8JC546760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,354 KM

Vehicle Description

At Go Nissan North, we’re happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!

See the Go Nissan advantage, come into Go Nissan North today! 

Visit us at 14755 137 Ave, Edmonton, Alberta T5L 2L5 or contact us at 1-855-395-1823 for more information.

AMVIC Licensed dealer 

This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Nissan North reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.

 

*on approved credit, see dealer for details

*Vehicle pricing may include Nissan loyalty rebate, for eligiable customers only

*Dealership may install select additional equiptment on certain vehicles, see dealer for details

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Nissan North

2015 Nissan Altima 2...
 89,273 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic Hat...
 75,771 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Terrain Den...
 31,984 KM
$31,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Go Nissan North

Go Nissan North

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2962

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory