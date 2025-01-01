Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WHY BUY FROM UNETHICAL DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. We have no fees, just AD price plus tax. Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs. Warranty Available. Easy low interest rate financing available. Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment. Family owned and operated. 20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. Real Google Reviews from real customers</p><p> </p>

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

148,808 KM

Details Description Features

$18,500

+ GST
Make it Yours

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline, AWD, Heated Seats, BU Cam

Watch This Vehicle
12975034

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline, AWD, Heated Seats, BU Cam

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1758067853901
  2. 1758067854383
  3. 1758067854825
  4. 1758067855311
  5. 1758067855742
  6. 1758067856190
  7. 1758067856657
  8. 1758067857091
  9. 1758067857518
  10. 1758067857935
  11. 1758067858385
  12. 1758067858798
  13. 1758067859202
  14. 1758067859598
  15. 1758067860032
  16. 1758067860455
  17. 1758067860870
  18. 1758067861295
  19. 1758067861734
  20. 1758067862142
  21. 1758067862585
  22. 1758067862987
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$18,500

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
148,808KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VV0B7AX7JM158639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ash Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,808 KM

Vehicle Description

WHY BUY FROM UNETHICAL DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. We have no fees, just AD price plus tax. Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs. Warranty Available. Easy low interest rate financing available. Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment. Family owned and operated. 20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. Real Google Reviews from real customers

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline, AWD, Heated Seats, BU Cam for sale in Edmonton, AB
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline, AWD, Heated Seats, BU Cam 148,808 KM $18,500 + GST
Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson Premium AWD, Htd Seats, BU Cam for sale in Edmonton, AB
2016 Hyundai Tucson Premium AWD, Htd Seats, BU Cam 155,928 KM $14,888 + GST
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic Express 4x4, Htd Steering & Seats, BU Cam, Remote for sale in Edmonton, AB
2019 RAM 1500 Classic Express 4x4, Htd Steering & Seats, BU Cam, Remote 174,918 KM $23,500 + GST

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,500

+ GST>

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan