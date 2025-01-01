$CALL+ GST
2018 Yamaha WOLVERINE
X4 SE
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Yamaha Wolverine X4 Special Edition is a versatile, trail-ready 4-seat side-by-side that blends smooth power delivery, confident handling, and premium comfort — all wrapped in a tough, factory-upgraded package. Powered by an 847cc parallel-twin engine, the X4 delivers quiet, torquey performance ideal for tight trails, backwoods adventures, and family outings.
This Special Edition model comes factory-equipped with painted bodywork, color-matched interior accents, and aluminum wheels for a rugged yet refined look. The Ultramatic® CVT transmission and On-Command® 2WD/4WD with diff-lock provide smooth power and excellent control over technical terrain.
The compact chassis and independent suspension with self-leveling rear shocks ensure a stable, comfortable ride — even when fully loaded. And with four high-back seats, the Wolverine X4 lets you bring the whole crew along for the ride.
Whether you're working on the land or exploring off-grid trails, the 2018 Wolverine X4 SE is built for performance, comfort, and long-lasting Yamaha reliability.
Contact us today to check availability, financing, or Canada-wide delivery options. Adventure is better when it’s shared — and the Wolverine X4 is ready to lead the way.
