2019 Audi Q8
Location
Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton
17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5
$58,995
- Listing ID: 9560587
- Stock #: L237422B
- VIN: WA1DVAF15KD039178
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Key Features: Progressiv trim, S-Line exterior styling, 360 degree surround view camera, quattro all-wheel drive, Audi pre-sense collision system, navigation, heated & cooled power leather front seats, heated leather steering wheel, virtual cockpit driver display, lane assist, "drive select" drive mode selector, panoramic roof, trailer hitch, all-weather mats, and much more!Call/Text (587) 800-4384 for Immediate Response!We will take your vehicle in on trade, any vehicle, newer, older, all makes, models and conditions. We will even take your motorcycle or RV.A few reasons that set us apart as an exclusive luxury experience: valet service, Jaguar/Land Rover branded service loaners, and free pickup truck loaner availability.Proudly serving Edmonton and area along with the rest of Alberta and Western Canada for many years counting and many more to come.
Vehicle Features
