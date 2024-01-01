Menu
All vehicles priced to sell! Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Mechanical Fitness Assessment Report. We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Mechanical Fitness Assessment Report! Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle 780-377-1375. Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, Happy to Help Support. at KENTWOOD FORD..YOU GET MORE! We take all vehicles in on trade! All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV! Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years! We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing. No Credit..NO PROBLEM! This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. We are an AMVIC licensed business.

2019 BMW X4

57,518 KM

$49,997

+ tax & licensing
2019 BMW X4

2019 BMW X4

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

$49,997

+ taxes & licensing

57,518KM
Used
VIN 5UXUJ3C59KLG51783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PG51783
  • Mileage 57,518 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Upholstery
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
BMW Gesture Control

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Harman/Kardon Sound System
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
BLACK
Smoker's Package
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Jet Black
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Satin Aluminum Roof Rails
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
M Sport Line
CARBON BLACK METALLIC
Premium Package Enhanced
Black High Gloss Roof Rails
Dark Graphite Metallic
BMW Individual Extended Merino Leather Upholstery
Mineral White Metallic
Black Sapphire Metallic
Premium Package Essential
Glacier Silver Metallic
Advanced Driver Assistance Package
Dynamic Damper Control
Sparkling Storm Metallic
Generic Sun/Moonroof
COGNAC
Ambient Air Package
Parking Assistant
Cove Wood Trim w/Satin Chrome Highlight
Phytonic Blue Metallic
Adaptive Full LED Headlights
Poplar Grey Wood Trim w/Satin Chrome Highlight
Requires Subscription
Wireless Charging w/Extended Bluetooth & USB
BMW Display Key
Piano Black Wood Trim w/Satin Chrome Highlight
Leatherette Dashboard
Sunstone Metallic
Aluminum Rhombic Trim w/Satin Chrome Highlight
ALPINE WHITE NON-METALLIC
SKI & SNOWBOARD BAG
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
BRUSHED ALUMINUM TRIM W/SATIN CHROME HIGHLIGHT
BLACK W/RED STITCHING
Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Fr & 20" x 9.5" Rr (Style 695)
Wheels: 19" x 7.5" V-Spoke (Style 692)
Vernasca Leather Upholstery
CANBERRA BEIGE
MOCHA
IVORY WHITE
BLACK/BLUE STITCHING
TARTUFO
OYSTER
TACORA RED
FIONA RED/BLACK
FLAMENCO RED METALLIC
WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" FR & 20" X 9.5" RR (STYLE 699M)
WHEELS: 21" X 8.5" FR & 21" X 9.5" RR (STYLE 726I)
WHEELS: 19" X 7.5" DOUBLE-SPOKE (STYLE 698M)
TIRES: 245/40R21 FR & 275/35R21 RR PERFORMANCE RFT
TIRES: 245/50R19 AS RUNFLAT

Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

2019 BMW X4