2019 Buick Envision

16,458 KM

Details Description Features

$31,344

+ tax & licensing
$31,344

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

2019 Buick Envision

2019 Buick Envision

Preferred AWD * PANORAMIC SUNROOF * HEATED SEATS *

2019 Buick Envision

Preferred AWD * PANORAMIC SUNROOF * HEATED SEATS *

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

$31,344

+ taxes & licensing

16,458KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7707451
  • Stock #: 11804A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SAT STEEL GRY M
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 11804A
  • Mileage 16,458 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER! AWD, Heated Front Seats, HD Back up Camera, HID Headlights, Front FOg Lights, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Rear Park Assist, Automatic Climate Control, 8 way Power Driver Seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Cruise/Audio/Bluetooth Controls,Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 587-800-5236 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

