Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>New Brakes, WHY BUY FROM UNETHICAL DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. We have no fees, just AD price plus tax.</p><p> </p><p>Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs</p><p> </p><p>Warranty Available</p><p> </p><p>Easy low interest rate financing available</p><p> </p><p>Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment</p><p> </p><p>Family owned and operated.</p><p> </p><p>20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com</p><p> </p><p>Real Google Reviews from real customers</p><p> </p>

2019 Buick Regal

156,778 KM

Details Description Features

$16,500

+ GST
Make it Yours

2019 Buick Regal

Preferred II, Leathr, Htd Steering, Remote, BU Cam

Watch This Vehicle
12630699

2019 Buick Regal

Preferred II, Leathr, Htd Steering, Remote, BU Cam

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1749675997186
  2. 1749675997703
  3. 1749675998187
  4. 1749675998685
  5. 1749675999181
  6. 1749675999653
  7. 1749676000108
  8. 1749676000587
  9. 1749676001024
  10. 1749676001460
  11. 1749676001916
  12. 1749676002404
  13. 1749676002904
  14. 1749676003327
  15. 1749676003772
  16. 1749676004236
  17. 1749676004727
  18. 1749676005159
  19. 1749676005615
  20. 1749676006079
  21. 1749676006557
  22. 1749676007012
  23. 1749676007465
  24. 1749676007909
  25. 1749676008387
  26. 1749676008858
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,500

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
156,778KM
Excellent Condition
VIN W04GM6SX2K1012111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-0067
  • Mileage 156,778 KM

Vehicle Description

New Brakes, WHY BUY FROM UNETHICAL DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. We have no fees, just AD price plus tax.

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs

 

Warranty Available

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Family owned and operated.

 

20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Used 2019 Buick Regal Preferred II, Leathr, Htd Steering, Remote, BU Cam for sale in Edmonton, AB
2019 Buick Regal Preferred II, Leathr, Htd Steering, Remote, BU Cam 156,778 KM $16,500 + GST
Used 2012 Ford Explorer XLT 7 Pass 4x4 Remote Start, Htd Seats for sale in Edmonton, AB
2012 Ford Explorer XLT 7 Pass 4x4 Remote Start, Htd Seats 120,248 KM $14,500 + GST
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury 7 Pass, AWD, Leather, Pano, Nav, Blindspot for sale in Edmonton, AB
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury 7 Pass, AWD, Leather, Pano, Nav, Blindspot 146,688 KM $16,888 + GST

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,500

+ GST>

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

2019 Buick Regal