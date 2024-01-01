$64,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Cadillac Escalade
2019 Cadillac Escalade
Location
Porsche Centre Edmonton
17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5
855-996-2963
$64,995
+ taxes & licensing
68,529KM
Used
VIN 1GYS4CKJ4KR249804
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PN5099
- Mileage 68,529 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Leather Seating Surfaces
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Black roof rack rails
License plate bracket
Running Boards/Side Steps
Suspension
Air Suspension
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
All-Weather Floor Mats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Powertrain
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Trim
Grille
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Wheels
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
1st
BLACK
ASSIST STEPS
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
Active suspension
Jet Black
Front
Transmission Overdrive Switch
A/T
Sunroof Delete
Polished Exhaust Tip
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
SEATS
Gasoline Fuel
2nd and 3rd row
interior protection package
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Front Bucket
RADIANT SILVER METALLIC
Rear axle
Driver Restriction Features
Black Raven
Integrated
Rear Collision Mitigation
SATIN STEEL METALLIC
10-Speed A/T
Power-retractable
CRYSTAL WHITE TRICOAT
Requires Subscription
All-Weather Floor Liner
SHADOW METALLIC
BRONZE DUNE METALLIC
RED PASSION TINTCOAT
DARK ADRIATIC BLUE METALLIC
MANHATTAN NOIR METALLIC
CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION
3.23 ratio
6.2L V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT
SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION (SIDI) AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT)
LPO
1st and 2nd rows
All-Weather Floor Liner Package
Moulded splash guards
set of 4
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC
All-Weather Cargo Mat
PREMIUM LUXURY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP
LIVERY PACKAGE
running side board with LED lighting
Second Row 60/40 Split-Folding Bench
Second Row Bucket
Front collision mitigation
RADIANT PACKAGE
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
premium carpeted
POWER CONFIGURABLE
22" X 9" (55.9 CM X 22.9 CM) 7-SPOKE ALLOY WITH CHROME INSERTS/PEARL NICKEL FINISH
CARGO AREA ORGANIZER
FRONT BRAKE KIT-PERFORMANCE
COLLAPSIBLE
FRONT WINDOW SHADE
REFLECTIVE
22" (55.9 CM) STEEL INTERIM
DIGITAL HEADPHONES
INCLUDES 1ST
2ND AND 3RD ROW COVERAGE
KONA BROWN WITH JET BLACK ACCENTS
SHALE WITH JET BLACK ACCENTS
GALVANO SURROUND
22" (55.9 CM) 6-SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS WITH HIGH-GLOSS BLACK FINISH
22" (55.9 CM) 5-SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS WITH ULTRA BRIGHT MACHINED/HIGH-GLOSS BLACK FINISH
22" (55.9 CM) SPLIT 6-SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS WITH ULTRA BRIGHT MACHINED/MANOOGIAN SILVER FINISH
22" (55.9 CM) 7-SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS WITH SILVER FINISH
22" (55.9 CM) 7-SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS WITH SILVER FINISH/BLACK INSERTS
22" (55.9 CM) SPLIT 7-SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS WITH CHROME FINISH
22" (55.9 CM) 7-SPOKE BLACK-PAINTED WHEELS WITH CHROME INSERTS WITH BLACK CENTER CAPS
22" X 9" (55.9 CM X 22.9 CM) SPLIT 6-SPOKE ALLOY WITH CHROME FINISH
22" X 9" (55.9 CM X 22.9 CM) 6-SPOKE ALLOY WITH CHROME FINISH
22" X 9" (55.9 CM X 22.9 CM) 12-SPOKE ALLOY WITH POLISHED FINISH
22" X 9" (55.9 CM X 22.9 CM) 12-SPOKE ALLOY WITH MIDNIGHT SILVER FINISH
ESCALADE SPORT EDITION
22" X 9" (55.9 CM X 22.9 CM) DUAL 7-SPOKE ALLOY WITH ULTRA BRIGHT MACHINED/MIDNIGHT SILVER FINISH
22" X 9" (55.9 CM X 22.9 CM) DUAL 7-SPOKE ALLOY WITH ULTRA BRIGHT MACHINED/HIGH-GLOSS BLACK FINISH
ESCALADE NOIR PACKAGE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Porsche Centre Edmonton
17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5
2019 Cadillac Escalade